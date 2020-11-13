First Trust Advisors LP Sells 81,870 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $82,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

