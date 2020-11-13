First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 49,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $387,000.

Shares of FCAL opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

