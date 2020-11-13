Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $142.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

