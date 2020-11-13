Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE PG opened at $142.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

