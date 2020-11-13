Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.15% of Franklin Electric worth $140,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,956 shares of company stock worth $778,509. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

