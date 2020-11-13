Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE FI opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $473.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 93.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

