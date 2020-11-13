FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

