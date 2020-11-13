FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

SMT stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $504.68 million and a PE ratio of 110.71.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.11 million.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

