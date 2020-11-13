FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $8.52 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $226.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.36. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,680,009. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 46,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waters by 49.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

