FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issued By William Blair

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.12.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

