FY2020 EPS Estimates for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Lifted by B. Riley

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.