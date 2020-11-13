FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised by Analyst

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

