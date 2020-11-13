FY2020 EPS Estimates for Linde plc Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

LIN stock opened at $255.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.07. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,596.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

