FY2020 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.28.

OR opened at C$15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.21%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.