FY2020 EPS Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Cut by Analyst

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $998.24 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

