FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.31) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.48.

Shares of SAGE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $155.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 95,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

