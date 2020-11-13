FY2020 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $393.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 139,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

