FY2020 EPS Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

