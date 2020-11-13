FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($4.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

SPR stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 982,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 778,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $8,648,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $7,421,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

