FY2020 EPS Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of SYRS opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

