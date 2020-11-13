FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

ZBH stock opened at $148.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.14. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 927.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

