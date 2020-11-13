G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WILC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G. Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G. Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

