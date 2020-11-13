Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $29,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $40.71 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

