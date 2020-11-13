Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

