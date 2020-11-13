Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $31.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $678.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Groupon will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,869 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 895,786 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Groupon by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.