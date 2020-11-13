Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HDI. CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE HDI opened at C$24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.08. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

