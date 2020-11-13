HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

