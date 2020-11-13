Head to Head Analysis: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -6.37% -5.57% -3.77% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 14.14 $880,000.00 $0.01 11,815.00 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 321.61 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -20.86

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

