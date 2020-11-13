Head-To-Head Analysis: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 31.83% 2.91% 2.89% Talos Energy 12.28% 8.15% 3.40%

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.44 $2.90 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.56 $58.73 million $3.56 1.99

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Summary

Talos Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

