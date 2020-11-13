Head-To-Head Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72% Leafbuyer Technologies -217.92% -293.01% -103.58%

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,203.42 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -19.83 Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.17 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Virgin Galactic and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.12%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

