Head-To-Head Comparison: Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) vs. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03% IAMGOLD -32.46% 0.47% 0.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Star Resources and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 IAMGOLD 1 6 5 0 2.33

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.82%. IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $5.97, indicating a potential upside of 69.94%. Given Golden Star Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Star Resources and IAMGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.64 -$67.43 million $0.16 24.44 IAMGOLD $1.07 billion 1.56 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -87.75

Golden Star Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD. IAMGOLD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Star Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Star Resources beats IAMGOLD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Rouyn gold project in Quebec. IAMGOLD Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

