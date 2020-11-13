Head to Head Review: BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) & Its Rivals

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BOC Hong Kong to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion $4.11 billion 8.17 BOC Hong Kong Competitors $13.38 billion $2.35 billion 8.60

BOC Hong Kong’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BOC Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOC Hong Kong and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 BOC Hong Kong Competitors 1361 2884 2095 110 2.15

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.46%. Given BOC Hong Kong’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOC Hong Kong has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A BOC Hong Kong Competitors 13.58% 10.61% 1.07%

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BOC Hong Kong pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BOC Hong Kong competitors beat BOC Hong Kong on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.