Head-To-Head Survey: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) vs. Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Shyft Group and Vydrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.75%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Vydrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.07 -$12.57 million $1.24 18.63 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vydrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Vydrotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

