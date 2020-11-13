Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.12 million and a PE ratio of -20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 108.01, a current ratio of 109.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

