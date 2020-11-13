Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Get Hydro One Limited (H.TO) alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.26. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.