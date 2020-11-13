IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. IHI had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

IHICY stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. IHI has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get IHI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.