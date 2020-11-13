Independent Research Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €152.16 ($179.01).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

HNR1 opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €142.47. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.