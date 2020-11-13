Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires £19,800 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) insider David Poutney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

David Poutney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, David Poutney bought 1,650 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £1,551 ($2,026.39).

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock opened at GBX 103.90 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.15 million and a P/E ratio of 47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.51. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

