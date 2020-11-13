Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $824,066.76 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $270.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

