Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $512,900.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $512,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.68. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.