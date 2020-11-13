Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,596,174.56 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $2,596,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $774,132.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.70.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

