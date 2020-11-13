Insider Selling: Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Sells $716,245.74 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

