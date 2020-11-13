Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Sells $1,212,472.09 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GRMN stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 435.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 28,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.