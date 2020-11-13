Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Sells $1,212,472.09 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GRMN stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
