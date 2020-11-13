Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $462,855.53 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $462,855.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,731.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GATX opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.01. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

