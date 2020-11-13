Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells $2,143,404.80 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $2,143,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 133.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $13,456,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $9,880,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

