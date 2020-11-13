Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $726,602.78 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

