Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $726,602.78 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
