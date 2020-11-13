Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Sells $483,051.50 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50.

PNFP stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

