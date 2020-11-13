Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Sells $627,348.00 in Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $135.01 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $140.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

