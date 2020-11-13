Insider Selling: Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Sells $1,294,800.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SEE opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 31,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $6,256,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 948.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 145,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

