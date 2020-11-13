Insider Selling: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,733,643.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 72,500 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,033,850.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

